Certuity LLC Purchases 748 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Certuity LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,572,000 after acquiring an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $426.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $433.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

