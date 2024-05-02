Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average of $207.54. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

