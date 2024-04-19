Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.