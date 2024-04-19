Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.57.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.