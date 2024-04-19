Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.73.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

