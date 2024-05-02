Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,821 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

