iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

