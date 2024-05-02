RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

