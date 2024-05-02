Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 852,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,532. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

