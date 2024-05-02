Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,289 shares of company stock valued at $36,724,534 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

