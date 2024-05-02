Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.15 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 557,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

