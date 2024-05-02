Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 857,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,323,000 after buying an additional 32,847 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,895.1% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $240.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

