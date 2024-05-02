Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. 852,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,532. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

