First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.24.

First Solar stock opened at $177.58 on Thursday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

