Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.