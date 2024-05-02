Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of SQ opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 429.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

