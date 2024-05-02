Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $64,385.25 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.05079620 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00057482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

