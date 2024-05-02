C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.87.

CHRW stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

