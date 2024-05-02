City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIO
Insider Activity at City Office REIT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
City Office REIT Price Performance
NYSE:CIO opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
City Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.