City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at City Office REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE:CIO opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

