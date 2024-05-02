Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.80 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

