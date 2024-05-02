ERC20 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,652.37 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 633.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $38.21 million and approximately $25,652.37 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5,611.7% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,532.74 or 0.99885652 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0023738 USD and is down -67.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $19,413.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

