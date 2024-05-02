Robert W. Baird Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $66.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

