Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $133.24 on Thursday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.