Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TMQ
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$26,195.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $33,085. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trilogy Metals
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.