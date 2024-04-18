Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TMQ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 6.20. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$26,195.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $33,085. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

