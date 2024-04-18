Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 620 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

