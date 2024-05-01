Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Declines By 6.4%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

GTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

