Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Golden Ocean Group Price Performance
Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $14.16.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GOGL
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
