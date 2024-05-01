Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading 13% Higher

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.56. 333,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 981,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Conduent Trading Up 12.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $738.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 393,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,629,000 after buying an additional 48,742 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP lifted its position in Conduent by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 578,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 425,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Conduent by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

