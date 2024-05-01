Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 6.8%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.03 and last traded at $78.96. Approximately 594,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,896,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Trading Down 10.4 %

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $3,710,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

