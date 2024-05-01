Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.09. 148,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,259,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERA. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $13,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,087,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

