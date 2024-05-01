Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 2,166,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coursera by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

