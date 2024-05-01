Short Interest in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Rises By 13.5%

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance
GLSTW remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 92,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,547. Global Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Global Star Acquisition Company Profile
