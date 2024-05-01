Short Interest in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Rises By 13.5%

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

GLSTW remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 92,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,547. Global Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.