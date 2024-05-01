Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.59.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $224.82. The company had a trading volume of 314,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

