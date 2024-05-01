Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.20. 70,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 690,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $615.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,097 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 111.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 231,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

