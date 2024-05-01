Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. 201,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,398.53 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

