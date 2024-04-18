Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,373,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

