Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Bel Fuse comprises 1.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,252. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $719.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

