IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Down to $492.76

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $492.76, but opened at $473.00. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $482.48, with a volume of 110,131 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,850,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.