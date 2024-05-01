iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 487,772 shares.The stock last traded at $46.79 and had previously closed at $46.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

