iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 487,772 shares.The stock last traded at $46.79 and had previously closed at $46.92.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
