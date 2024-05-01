Bank of America Cuts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $110.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $143.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

