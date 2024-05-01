Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 8.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 606,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,440,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,992,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 255.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 156.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

