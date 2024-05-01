Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Up 5.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.20. 174,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 818,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research firms have commented on WVE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

