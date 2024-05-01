New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 10.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 2,919,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,268,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in New Gold by 812.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in New Gold by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.