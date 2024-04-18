Tranquility Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 82,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.