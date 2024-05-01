SJW Group (SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 3rd

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Shares of SJW opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

