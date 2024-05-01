Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AROW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $376.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AROW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

