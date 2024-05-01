Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

