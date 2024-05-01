TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $24.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. 2,026,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,706. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

