Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40, RTT News reports. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900- EPS.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $412.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner has a 12-month low of $295.43 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

