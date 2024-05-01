Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-5.950 EPS.

Clorox Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CLX stock traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.92. 2,356,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 220.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.12. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.